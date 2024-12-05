Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $311,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,649.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.6% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 69,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SRPT opened at $126.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.97 and a 12 month high of $173.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 100.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.55.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

