Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $867,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 219.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 165,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 113,798 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 27.0% in the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 44,187 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.6% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.2% in the second quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 588,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 23,466 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLMN shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BLMN opened at $12.92 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.45 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 62.18%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -872.73%.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.