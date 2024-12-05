Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Select Medical by 528.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Select Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Select Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 52.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Select Medical Stock Down 0.2 %

Select Medical stock opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.43. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $40.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Select Medical

In other Select Medical news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $674,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $463,980. This trade represents a 59.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.