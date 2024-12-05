Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 36,691 Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Skeena Resources in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Skeena Resources in the third quarter valued at about $357,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Skeena Resources by 207.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,095,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 739,550 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Skeena Resources by 16.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,012,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,406,000 after acquiring an additional 693,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Skeena Resources in the third quarter worth about $18,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SKE opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $993.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.27. Skeena Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Desjardins raised Skeena Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Skeena Resources Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

