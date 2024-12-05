Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 40,453 Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 40,453 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 68.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the second quarter valued at about $89,000.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of TKC stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average is $7.11. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $8.47.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 4.05%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

