Quantbot Technologies LP Decreases Stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,180 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Methanex were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Methanex by 52,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Methanex by 572.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in Methanex by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Methanex by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MEOH. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Methanex from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

Methanex Price Performance

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $46.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.36. Methanex Co. has a 1-year low of $36.13 and a 1-year high of $56.43.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.58%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

