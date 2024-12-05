Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) by 263.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 36.3% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the second quarter worth about $72,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock opened at $83.93 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $84.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.45. The firm has a market cap of $709.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.20.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

