Quantbot Technologies LP Has $219,000 Position in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude during the second quarter worth $41,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amplitude during the second quarter worth $92,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at $128,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplitude by 69.4% in the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 7,625 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplitude Stock Up 6.1 %

Amplitude stock opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.38. Amplitude, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $14.42.

Insider Activity at Amplitude

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Amplitude news, Director Eric Vishria sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 286,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,597.44. This trade represents a 8.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMPL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amplitude from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Amplitude from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amplitude from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Amplitude Profile

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

