Quantbot Technologies LP Has $229,000 Holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 50.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,816 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBSW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Investec lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

