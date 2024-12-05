Quantbot Technologies LP Has $289,000 Stock Position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) by 74.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,448 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE DBD opened at $46.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.52. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 359.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Diebold Nixdorf from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DBD

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.