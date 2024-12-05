Quantbot Technologies LP Has $305,000 Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,489 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in SJW Group by 37.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 25,212 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the third quarter worth about $620,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,499,000 after acquiring an additional 20,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the third quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SJW shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SJW Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

SJW Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $52.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.62. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $51.17 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

SJW Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.97%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

