Quantbot Technologies LP Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 58.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 60.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Financial

In related news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 3,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $290,986.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,912.50. This trade represents a 10.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Rickard Donovan sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total transaction of $52,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,938.56. This trade represents a 7.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,950 shares of company stock valued at $357,663 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

LKFN opened at $74.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.38. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $57.45 and a twelve month high of $78.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $106.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 49.87%.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

