Quantbot Technologies LP Has $321,000 Stock Position in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) by 637.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,679 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Weave Communications were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEAV. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $11,590,000. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,308,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Weave Communications by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,342,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,374,000 after buying an additional 312,392 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,904,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weave Communications

In related news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 15,718 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $212,035.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,100,083.15. This trade represents a 4.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan Taylor sold 13,295 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $146,643.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,629.23. This represents a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 490,241 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,409 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Weave Communications Price Performance

Shares of Weave Communications stock opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Weave Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.14. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 2.00.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

