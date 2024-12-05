Quantbot Technologies LP Has $335,000 Stock Position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.08% of Olympic Steel worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZEUS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 681,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 17,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $41.99 on Thursday. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $73.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.35 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

