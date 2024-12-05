Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in NMI were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NMI by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in NMI by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in NMI by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in NMI by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NMIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NMI from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $39.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average of $37.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

