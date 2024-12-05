Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $244,000 Investment in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTH. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Astrana Health Price Performance

NASDAQ ASTH opened at $43.42 on Thursday. Astrana Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.32 and a 52 week high of $63.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Astrana Health ( NASDAQ:ASTH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Astrana Health had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $478.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASTH. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astrana Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

About Astrana Health

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

