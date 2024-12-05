Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $300,000 Investment in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cohu in the 3rd quarter worth about $528,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Cohu by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 18,709 shares during the period. 272 Capital LP boosted its stake in Cohu by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 58,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Cohu by 286.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 79,890 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cohu by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,358,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,308,000 after purchasing an additional 224,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $26.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average of $28.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 1.51. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $95.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.75 million. Cohu had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cohu from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Cohu from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cohu from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cohu news, Director Nina Richardson sold 4,999 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $120,675.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,475.82. The trade was a 15.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,599 shares of company stock worth $135,850 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Featured Articles

