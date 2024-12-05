Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $340,000 Investment in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,260 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.08% of Mitek Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 259.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 766,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after acquiring an additional 553,379 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,275,000. EVR Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,957,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 221,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,517,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,599,000 after acquiring an additional 138,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

MITK opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $423.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $16.24.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Mitek Systems from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Mitek Systems from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

