Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,375,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,872,000 after buying an additional 842,765 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,004,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,533,000 after buying an additional 36,135 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 73,048.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 879,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,296,000 after acquiring an additional 878,038 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 765,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,042,000 after acquiring an additional 39,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on UTI shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

UTI opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Activity at Universal Technical Institute

In related news, Director Kenneth R. Trammell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $777,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,073.60. This represents a 18.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

See Also

