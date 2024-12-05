Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 25,209 Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,209 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMBP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,065,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 106,206 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 23,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 196,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 92,675 shares in the last quarter. 16.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMBP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.80 to $5.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:AMBP opened at $3.71 on Thursday. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $4.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.91, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.61.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 1,760.00%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is -333.31%.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

(Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Featured Stories

