Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 25,330 Shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) by 831.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,330 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Algoma Steel Group were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Algoma Steel Group by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 308,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 146,104 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 65,133 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,298,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,309,000 after purchasing an additional 80,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 2nd quarter worth $939,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,382,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:ASTL opened at $10.35 on Thursday. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.75%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

