Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BEKE. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in KE by 2,662.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in KE by 334,500.0% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in KE by 5,089.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in KE by 12.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in KE by 41.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.80 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on KE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

KE Price Performance

KE stock opened at $18.91 on Thursday. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $26.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of -0.77.

KE Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

