Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,456,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,097,000 after acquiring an additional 22,414 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Movado Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,210,000 after acquiring an additional 38,038 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Movado Group by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 335,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 43,316 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 101.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 193,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 467.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 81,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Movado Group Stock Performance

Shares of MOV stock opened at $20.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $463.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.04. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $31.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.43.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $159.31 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

