Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 9,162 Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,162 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Informatica by 23.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Informatica by 24.1% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Informatica by 193.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Informatica during the second quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Informatica during the second quarter worth about $567,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Informatica

In related news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 8,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $227,486.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 393,686 shares in the company, valued at $10,535,037.36. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $268,295.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 142,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,875.96. The trade was a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Informatica Stock Performance

NYSE INFA opened at $27.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.00. Informatica Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.50.

Informatica announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Informatica from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Informatica from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Informatica in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Informatica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

About Informatica

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

