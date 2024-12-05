Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report) by 694.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,612 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,137 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina stock opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.49. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $11.24.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

