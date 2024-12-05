Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stock Position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Afya were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Afya by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Afya by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 291,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 90,383 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Afya by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 20,370 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Afya by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 336,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 99,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Afya in the 3rd quarter valued at $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AFYA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Afya in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Afya in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company.

Afya Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Afya stock opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Afya Limited has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $22.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.10.

Afya Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

