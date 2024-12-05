Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stock Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 218.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Kforce were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kforce by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Kforce by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Kforce by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Kforce by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 756,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,020,000 after acquiring an additional 23,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce Stock Performance

Kforce stock opened at $61.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.59. Kforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.96 and a twelve month high of $74.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Kforce Announces Dividend

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Kforce had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 33.50%. The firm had revenue of $353.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KFRC. Sidoti upgraded shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KFRC

About Kforce

(Free Report)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.