Quantbot Technologies LP Reduces Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,145 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 58,421 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in TELUS were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TU. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in TELUS by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 140,539 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 86,393 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TELUS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $945,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in TELUS by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,472,610 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $188,835,000 after buying an additional 636,845 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 1,060,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,801,000 after buying an additional 279,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in TELUS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,521,000. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Stock Up 0.1 %

TELUS stock opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.02. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $14.63 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.56%. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.297 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 244.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TU shares. StockNews.com cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank upgraded TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Read Our Latest Report on TU

TELUS Company Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.