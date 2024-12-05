Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 10,592 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,592 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JOE. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe during the third quarter worth about $680,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe during the third quarter worth about $1,237,000. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 9.4% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 134,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,592 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 14.1% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 75,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 66.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JOE opened at $49.30 on Thursday. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.35 and a 200-day moving average of $56.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

In other St. Joe news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $4,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,797,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,776,367.36. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez bought 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.05 per share, with a total value of $89,919.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 60,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,933.65. This represents a 2.90 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 449,400 shares of company stock valued at $23,953,600. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

