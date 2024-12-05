Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 111,514 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 90.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 111,514 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Chemours were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Chemours by 19.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Chemours by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Chemours by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Chemours by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Chemours by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chemours news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $154,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,645 shares in the company, valued at $343,552.80. This trade represents a 31.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $21.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.14. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $32.70.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chemours from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chemours from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chemours from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Chemours from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Chemours from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.88.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

