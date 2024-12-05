Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 18,271 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,271 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BERY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.73.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

BERY stock opened at $70.99 on Thursday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.06 and a 12 month high of $73.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $981,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,889.64. The trade was a 31.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

See Also

