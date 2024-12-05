Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $270,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,343 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 357,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,833,000 after purchasing an additional 13,091 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,135,639 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,098,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200,004 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $94.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $94.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Walmart from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Walmart from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walmart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $2,348,559.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,873,053 shares in the company, valued at $312,322,993.92. This represents a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $512,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,993,095.80. This trade represents a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,300,460 shares of company stock worth $570,820,065 over the last three months. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

