Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $302,000 Position in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 63.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MoneyLion by 2.6% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in MoneyLion by 10.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in MoneyLion by 5.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in MoneyLion by 26.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ML opened at $89.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.67. The company has a market capitalization of $988.68 million, a PE ratio of 403.59 and a beta of 3.08. MoneyLion Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $106.82.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of MoneyLion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MoneyLion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.86.

In other news, insider Timmie Hong sold 2,334 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $98,821.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,985.38. The trade was a 2.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 16,080 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total transaction of $1,454,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,025 shares in the company, valued at $60,958,821. The trade was a 2.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,872 shares of company stock valued at $6,842,524 in the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

