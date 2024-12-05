Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $323,000 Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 852,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,651,000 after purchasing an additional 123,596 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 472,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,034,000 after purchasing an additional 65,104 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 417,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,300,000 after purchasing an additional 18,232 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 169,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 131,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NHI. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

NYSE:NHI opened at $75.55 on Thursday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.59 and a twelve month high of $86.13. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.02. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.04.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.42). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.53%. The firm had revenue of $63.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 123.71%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

