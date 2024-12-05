Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 34,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 85.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,037,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,104,000 after buying an additional 1,857,532 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 7.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 96,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 11.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 13,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,252,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after buying an additional 41,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 995.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The company has a market cap of $811.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Corsair Gaming from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Corsair Gaming from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Corsair Gaming

About Corsair Gaming

(Free Report)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.