Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,687 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in First Busey by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in First Busey by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Busey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in First Busey by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in First Busey by 257.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Price Performance

Shares of BUSE opened at $26.97 on Thursday. First Busey Co. has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average is $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.86.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $170.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BUSE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of First Busey from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens downgraded shares of First Busey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Busey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

First Busey Profile

(Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

Featured Stories

