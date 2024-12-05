Quantbot Technologies LP Trims Position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its position in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,328 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in DLocal were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DLocal during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLocal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DLO opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.89. DLocal Limited has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $18.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. DLocal had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

DLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of DLocal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DLocal from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DLocal from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DLocal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.61.

DLocal Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

