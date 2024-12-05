Quantbot Technologies LP Trims Stock Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,719 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 15,449 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OCFC. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 43.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 733,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,635,000 after purchasing an additional 223,203 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 20.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 956,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 164,626 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 24.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 807,280 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,828,000 after purchasing an additional 158,590 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,475,107 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,027,000 after purchasing an additional 105,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 32.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 272,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 66,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.35. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.79 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OCFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $17.00 price target on OceanFirst Financial and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at OceanFirst Financial

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $30,045.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 177,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,662.51. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

