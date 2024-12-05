Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Stock Holdings Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 2.22% of Red River Bancshares worth $7,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 42.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Red River Bancshares by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRBI opened at $61.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.62. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $62.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.49.

Red River Bancshares ( NASDAQ:RRBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $40.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.41 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 10.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

