Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Stake Lessened by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,331 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 22.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 165,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 30,538 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 32.3% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 87,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 21,266 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 15.3% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 163,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 21,770 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 47.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 63,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,134,000 after buying an additional 54,508 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 98,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $2,585,366.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 458,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,005,556.48. This trade represents a 17.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $27.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 2.17. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.96.

Separately, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

