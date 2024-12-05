RH (NYSE:RH) Holdings Lowered by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RH. Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of RH by 503.6% in the second quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 349,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,365,000 after acquiring an additional 291,368 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of RH by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,242 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 245,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,206,000 after buying an additional 18,563 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,814,000 after buying an additional 38,572 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,612,000 after buying an additional 64,423 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In other RH news, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total transaction of $1,484,195.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,016.86. This represents a 98.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total value of $680,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,034.20. This represents a 15.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,285 shares of company stock worth $2,871,935. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on RH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of RH from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of RH in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.73.

Read Our Latest Report on RH

RH Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of RH opened at $376.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 221.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $339.67 and its 200 day moving average is $291.32. RH has a 12-month low of $212.43 and a 12-month high of $398.22.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $829.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.52 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 1.13%. RH’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RH will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About RH

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.