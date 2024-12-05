Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 52.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,939 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,724 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,945,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,083,000 after purchasing an additional 717,059 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 2,868.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 487,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 471,399 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,539,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,565,000 after purchasing an additional 436,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 87,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 62,010 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schrödinger Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $22.23 on Thursday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 35.77% and a negative net margin of 91.84%. The company had revenue of $35.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SDGR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schrödinger news, insider Margaret Dugan sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $27,221.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,478.82. This represents a 10.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schrödinger Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

