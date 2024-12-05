Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Selective Insurance Group worth $6,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 81.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 2,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Selective Insurance Group

In other Selective Insurance Group news, CAO Anthony D. Harnett sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $130,024.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,759.06. This trade represents a 8.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

SIGI opened at $99.89 on Thursday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.60.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.29). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.67.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

