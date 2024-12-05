Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Sensata Technologies worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ST. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 399.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 66,459 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $469,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ST opened at $31.72 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.64.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ST has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Sensata Technologies

About Sensata Technologies

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.