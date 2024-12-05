Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 364,714 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 49.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 20.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $32.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.82. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $37.08.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($2.87). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.25 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

