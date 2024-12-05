Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,892 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 464.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,246,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,137,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,083,000 after acquiring an additional 145,583 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth $3,563,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,704,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,955,000 after acquiring an additional 426,445 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stellantis by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 79,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 29,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STLA opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $29.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.73.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STLA shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “inline” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.44 price objective (down from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.34.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

