Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Stifel Financial worth $8,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SF. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,954,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,587,000 after acquiring an additional 22,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,007,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,509,000 after purchasing an additional 65,113 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,189,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,058,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 678,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO David D. Sliney sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total transaction of $2,904,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 159,619 shares in the company, valued at $18,544,535.42. This trade represents a 13.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SF opened at $113.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.43. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $62.79 and a 52 week high of $119.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.10). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.17.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

