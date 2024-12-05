Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ TAIT opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.47. Taitron Components has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $3.61.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Taitron Components’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

