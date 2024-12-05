Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 632,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,299 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 171.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 33,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 21,260 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TEF opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.55. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $4.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TEF shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Telefónica to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

