The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,099 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Buckle were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 52.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle in the third quarter valued at $86,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 119.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 38.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 217.4% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Buckle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Buckle news, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 16,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $661,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,029.50. The trade was a 16.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $1,087,690.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,747,615.20. The trade was a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,809 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Price Performance

BKE opened at $53.79 on Thursday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $54.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.58.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $293.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.60 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BKE. UBS Group raised Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Get Our Latest Report on Buckle

Buckle Profile

(Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.